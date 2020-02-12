I would like to thank the staff of The Graphic for so honouring the passing of Dwayne MacIntyre on the front page and in the article last week.
Dwayne’s death goes far beyond the community of Cardigan’s loss, but extends to all of eastern PEI. Before Dwayne was chief of the Cardigan Fire Department and head of village maintenance, he worked with my Dad, Lou Douse with Refrigeration Specialists for close to 25 years as his friend and colleague.
Dwayne was at every Co-op, Clover Farm, Dairy farm, potato warehouse, butcher shop and fish/mussel plant east of the Hillsborough Bridge. From Mossey’s/Elliot’s to Butler’s to Bev’s little store in Wood Islands to the Lobster Shanty, to Jimmy MacConnell’s and back again. To the hundreds of little startup restaurants and tractor/combine air conditioners on every red dirt road and back field in Kings County. Dwayne was universally loved and respected.
He was finest man I had the privilege to know and wonderful role model and mentor to me and my brother Ryan. Dwayne MacIntyre will be ... is missed by so many.
Respectfully
Vic Douse,
Avondale
