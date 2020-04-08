Egypt Air flight MS995 departed Cairo March 19 bound for Toronto. On board for the 12-hour journey was Mary-Frances Lannigan, one of the fortunate few to land a seat on the fully loaded Boeing B777-300. Long established plans to leave the following day for her father’s birthday celebration were suddenly uprooted as Canadian borders closed to international flights and she scurried to change itineraries to what would be the last flight home to Canada.
As she settled in for the 1:43 am departure, her husband Brian Smyth remained in the couple’s New Cairo apartment, facing an unknown return date to the family’s St. Mary’s Road home.
“You don’t have control over anything,” Brian said in a weekend interview. “You can’t get out if you tried. Without these flights there is just no way to get out of here. You can’t take a bus. You can’t take a train. There’s nothing.”
Smyth was one of almost half a million Canadians abroad when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Many have since returned, but Brian stayed in his position as Program Director for Engineering at the University of Canada, Egypt.
Eighteen months ago he took an unpaid leave from his position in UPEI’s engineering school and as a sessional lecturer to begin what the couple saw as a grand adventure.
Mary-Frances was hired as a program manager in recruiting. “Last year we were in nine or 10 different countries. You get to see a lot of interesting things. History. So from that perspective it’s been fulfilling.” The couple were joined by their two adult children.
Like most countries, Egypt is now on lockdown with an imposed curfew of 5 pm-6 am, which Brian says strikes at the heart of Egyptian culture.
“It means a lot because most people live between those hours, normally you can go out at 3 am and the coffee shops are full and the malls are full.”
He passes the days inside, without venturing out of his apartment. Like every major centre, all services, from groceries to medical, can be ordered online and delivered to a home.
“I haven’t gone anywhere, but there are still lots of people outside.”
Normally he would wake at 4 am.
“There’s no point anymore. I get up at six and just sit around the apartment doing my school work.” The university has since closed and his last task is grading final papers.
He has come to appreciate a rare benefit of a strong-armed government.
“Being in a dictatorship like this has its benefits, because when the military controls everything it makes it very safe.”
In December a flu swept through his apartment complex. Symptoms were similar to COVID-19, making Brian wonder whether it was an early example of what was to come.
“We all got better. I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with acute bronchitis. But it’s possible it was actually here much earlier.”
This Wednesday, April 8, he hopes to begin the journey home on an Egypt Air repatriation flight for Canadians. Assuming it departs, he should arrive on the Island Thursday afternoon. He is aware of concerns about travellers returning to the Island. The reality is if everyone follows self-isolation rules, it does not matter if you’ve travelled.
Mary-Frances has completed her self-isolation. She will drop a car off at the airport, allowing Brian to head alone directly to a ‘bunkhouse’ for two weeks of isolation on the family’s property.
“Canada is my home. It’s important to tell people, expats like us are fully aware of the potential to transmit this disease. We are going to do exactly what we’re told to do, go into quarantine and hopefully we won’t have anything.”
Bingo.
Last week Canadians were rightfully outraged at Donald Trump’s demand Americans receive preferential service from the maker of the N95 mask. If that makes you mad, it’s hypocritical to suggest Islanders are imposing by coming home. You can’t be outraged at Trump’s parochialism then practice it yourself. If we all follow the rules, we will get through this as Islanders.
To all travellers who follow the rules, welcome home.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
