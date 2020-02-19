Tri-County Insulfoam IceDogs, the Junior C hockey team at Three Rivers Sportsplex, will host a special night for minor hockey fans.
On Friday, February 21 all minor hockey players are invited to take in the game admission free provided they are wearing a hockey jersey and accompanied by an adult.
The match up is Game 2 of the playoffs against the North River Flames. The puck drops at 8 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.