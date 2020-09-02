The Kings County Baseball League 2020 season was different in many ways, however one thing remains the same as last year.
The Alley Stratford Athletes will try to capture their second straight title when they begin the 2020 KCBL finals against the same combatants from last year, the Morell Chevies.
Stratford earned their ticket to this year’s final with a 9-8 decision over the Cardigan Clippers at MacNeill Field. Stratford looked to have clear sailing for the sweep as they entered the top of the sixth inning leading Cardigan 7-2. In a wild sixth inning, the Clippers finally got to A’s starter Jon Arsenault. They pushed across six runs to take an 8-7 lead. The resilient Athletics replied with a pair in the bottom of the sixth for the winning runs.
Gabe Penalver was the winning pitcher in relief. Ryan MacIssac batted 3/4 and Shawn MacDougall went 2/4 with two RBIs to lead Stratford at the plate. The Clippers were led by Josh MacDonald who had two hits including a home run. Charles MacLellan went 2/4.
In Morell, Chevies pitching took centre stage once again as Tanner MacLean pitched a gem allowing only one hit in a complete game 7-0 shutout. The Chevies broke open a close 1-0 lead as they scored five in the third inning. A bases loaded single by Duncan Pickett scored two runs and he was followed by a three run double by Darcy Affleck. Top Morell batters were Logan Gallant hitting 3/4. Taylor Larkin and Scott Harper both batted 2/3. The Bombers only hit came of the bat of Tyson MacInnis.
Stratford should be the favourite although both teams posted almost identical victories. Batting champs Grant Grady, Ryan MacIssac and Jon Arsenault are all still relatively young. Randy Taylor is a seasoned veteran who always brings his A game when the playoffs begin. Shawn MacDougall made a late return to the Athletics lineup and was beating up the baseball through the Cardigan series. Brady Arsenault has done the bulk of the Stratford pitching. Rookie Ethan Francis has excelled in a reliever role.
Morell is led by their young veteran Logan Gallant. Taylor Larkin, grandson of the legend Dan ‘Boone’ Larkin probably had his best year thus far in the KCBL. Scott Harper and Stephen O’Shea have been steady bats for the Chevies for the past several of years. Rookie Logan MacDougall was third in team batting. Morell hopes their young pitching can continue to shine. Tanner MacLean finished the year with a 2-0 record and an ERA under two. Ben MacDougall is coming off a nine inning shutout in game two of the semifinals. Twenty-plus year veteran Troy Coffin still has some magic off the mound and Logan Gallant has been strong relieving in the late innings.
Stratford won both of their games between the two in the regular season.
Congrats to the Peakes Bombers and the Cardigan Clippers. Both teams decided to compete in this pandemic laden season and performed quite well. The Bombers are a much younger team with youngsters such as Jack MacKenzie and Tyson MacInnis along with power hitter Dillon Doucette.
The youthful Clippers have a bright future in Ben Doucette. He finished runner-up in the batting race hitting at a .455 pace. Charles MacLellan led the league in ERA with 0.53. Sam Walsh and Carter MacLellan played well and were instrumental in leadership roles.
Game one of the finals begins Wednesday evening at MacNeill Field in Stratford.
