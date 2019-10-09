Picking through trash isn’t for everyone but for visionaries the possibilities are endless.
This summer Island Waste Management Corporation, lords of our good, bad and ugly refuse, quashed the imaginations of pickers Island wide. A ban on rooting by the public was introduced in early summer but was lifted the first of October.
The ban was based on safety concerns - the company’s six waste disposal sites are too busy from June to September to allow extra people in other than to drop off garbage.
What a missed opportunity for those standing under the umbrella of recycling.
People’s safety certainly should come first, but the volumes of recyclables going into landfills is reprehensible. Surely there can be a compromise.
The site’s managers know the busiest times of day for drop-offs. With that in mind might a specific time be designated for pickers to search for Holy Grails among the discards?
For those unaware of the potential treasures lying among the heaps at landfill sites, there is a jettison of kindling ideal for those who use wood burning stoves.
Since the modern-day rationale, albeit right or wrong, is to replace rather than repair, there are items in need of a screw here or a nail there, a bit of sandpaper or paint and voila a new fixture for the home has been re-cycled. Creative minds see the potential.
To lay it out simply, if even a fraction of trashed items were salvaged the end result would be diminished discards in landfill sites overall. The theory behind picking is really elementary.
The timeline for the ban on pickers couldn’t have possibly come at a more inappropriate time.
Summer is cottage season when people have time to explore landfills for useful items or potential projects to engage idle hands on vacation.
IWMC is operating on the premise of safety for everyone but surely there must be a solution to benefit both the public and the site’s managers.
In the dark over power bills
It’s been close to a month now since tropical storm Dorian knocked out power to thousands of Island homes.
In fact my neck of the woods, in the Murray River area, remained in darkness for six to seven days.
So, why does the non-use of anything electrical during that time period not reflect on Islander’s power bills?
Back in the day consumers wouldn’t see the number of kilowatt hours used on their bills for a couple months. Technology, however, has come into play and meter readings are done each month.
We might guess our provider, Maritime Electric, would base the obvious non-change in the amount billed as having to pay out-of-province crews to come to PEI to put everyone back on the grid.
Whatever the reasoning it does little to appease those making efforts to cut back on electrical consumption - obviously those enterprising folks are wasting their time.
Full marks go to ME for their efforts to unravel a massive tangle of power lines, downed poles and trees but the fact remains we pay the same whether the lights are on or not.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(1) comment
When I moved to the island over a decade ago I was initially shocked at my first few bills from Maritime Electric, and that shock has continued month after month, year after year. When the power is off for a week due to a storm my monthly bill is usually the same or higher than the same month was a year prior. Like many things on the island, Maritime Electric is a self-serving and fundamentally corrupt institution. Corrupt in the sense that they will not modernize their infrastructure and keep seeking higher and higher rates. The weather is getting more violent and yet they still insist on poles, porcelain resistors and those strange aerial wooden structures for transformers that look like Navajo burial platforms. They not only write off the cost of the repairs but then seek to make more money from them using the cost of extra crews as a justification. It's an electrical grid that Guatemala would be proud to have run by a company with the mentality of a Soviet era monopoly represented by a spokeswoman who is on the board of Cannabis PEI. Enough said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.