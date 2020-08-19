When post-tropical storm Dorian ripped through Kings Castle last September,park manager Darlene Cuddy was heartbroken.
Branches and debris were strewn from one end of the park to the other after more than 100 trees were uprooted.
Ms Cuddy clearly saw the massive effort it would take to make the park safe again.
However, like all park-related matters needing to be addressed she moved forward.
Her biggest concern was the fact the park would have to close earlier in the season than usual and people, especially children, would be disappointed.
Prior to that a number of concrete storybook characters stationed along meandering paths through a wooded area inside the park were extensively damaged by vandals.
Ms Cuddy saw the incident as a large-scale hurt to the scores of people who enjoy the property.
However, rather than dwell on the negative she moved forward as she always does.
Shortly thereafter a local volunteer breathed new life into the characters through extensive repairs and rebuilding.The effort was coupled with a fresh coat of paint and the character’s new bright colours once again juxtaposed against the deep greens of spruce trees surrounding them.
Darlene Cuddy has worked at the provincially owned park for 23 years. She lives a short distance away on the Gladstone Road just outside Murray River.
She takes her role as park manager seriously always with enjoyment of others top of mind.
This past week the spotlight deservingly shone on her generous nature.
When a family visited the park and were without cash to pay for ice cream for their kids Ms Cuddy used tip money to make sure they could enjoy the cold treat, just like others there that day.
The kind gesture was shared countless times on social media and the appreciative kid’s mom re- told the story on CBC.
Ms Cuddy’s actions are no surprise to those who know her well but her compassion reaches near and far, as the mom of those kids can attest.
Ms Cuddy did something really special that day.
All of the kids who visit the park, and their numbers go beyond the thousands, see first-hand examples of respect, appreciation and kindness from the park’s staff.They will carry that throughout their own lives and hopefully influence others, just as Darlene Cuddy does on a daily basis.
Ms Cuddy is humble and without fail expresses appreciation for the efforts of the park’s staff members.
This story isn’t about a simple ice cream cone, it’s about kindness improving the quality of life for others.
Amidst the angst and frequent bitterness surrounding 2020 this is but one example of neighbourly love that lives on regardless.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
