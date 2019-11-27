Two veterans faced off Monday night at the Montague Curling Club. Draw one had Philip MacDonald battling against Wayne Chaisson. Wayne’s leading teammates Jan VanIderstine and Chris O’Brien dominated the game. Phil’s mate, Bob Smith, rallied the team in the third end but it wasn’t enough to overcome their opposition.
I finally made it to Souris last Tuesday. Talked to Aaron Bedour, the new rink manager, and he said he was following Ken Burt’s advice on keeping the ice good for curling. Also talked to Bev Thomas and she said they were doing a great job. She said numbers were down a bit but hopefully they will pick up a few more people later. She said they are in the process of fundraising for a new ice scraping machine.
Merlin Mooney, Travis Coffin, Tommy Kickham and Kyle Kickham looked pumped in the pre-game warm up for the Thursday night competitive league. Their opponents though didn’t look quite so pumped. Phil MacDonald may have to start prepping his teammates, Shane MacDonald, Ernie Mutch and Alan Munro. Merlin held onto that confidence to win the game.
The King of Clubs grew again last week with Debbie Steele winning $480. This brings the pot to $1,2430 with 38 cards remaining in the deck.
Also last week the club started Caesar Sunday Mornings. I’m not sure if this name is from concurring opponents or the beverage after the game.
