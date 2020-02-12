I always thought the team of Jessie Nabuurs, Adam Nabuurs, Thomas Annear and Morgan Clarey were such nice young adults. But Monday‘s Team Night may have changed my opinion of that fast.
In their game against Travis Coffin, Leonard McIssac, Ernie Mutch and Tracey Blaisdell they were brutally mean, hammering them on almost every end. To make matters worse it was Travis’s birthday - what a way to treat someone on their special day.
Bob Smith, Bev Harding and Eddie Donohoe faced an upset Tuesday night against Brian Harding, Tammy MacDonald, Marlise O’Rourke and Mary MacDonald. I’m not sure if it was defense of the game or just her husband in opposition but Bev Harding seemed to be sweeping exceptionally hard.
On Wednesday night we had a send-off at the Montague club for Suzanne Birt’s team who are heading to the Scotties. This is the first time since 1988 we have sent a team to the women’s nationals. Currently I’m in negotiations on being their fifth in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
This week my condolences go to Travis Coffin. Not only did he get hammered on his birthday but in his game Thursday night his team had the hammer every end and never got a point.
The King of Clubs draw this week went to Mark Wilson but the King hasn’t been located yet. I believe currently we may have largest jackpot on the Island. Get your tickets for Thursday night’s draw and come along and test your knowledge with trivia at the Montague Curling Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.