It has been one year since Canadian Mental Health Association opened its Kings County office and the organization is celebrating by engaging the community in feedback on what programs are important to residents in the area.
Hanna Hamiline, peer support worker at the facility located at 572 Main Street in the Town of Three Rivers, said the organization wants to develop long term services.
“We have put out some feelers and have done some community outreach and feel we have collected a bit of information about what is needed in Kings County, but we still want to make sure we have everything right before moving forward,” Ms Hamiline said.
The feedback they are looking for will come in two forms.
An online survey, which began last week, has a few specific questions for people to answer and on August 18 community members and stakeholders are invited to join in an online meeting.
“It will be interactive and we will be breaking out into groups and hopefully getting some feedback from the community,” Ms Hamiline said.
They hope to hear from organizations and individuals.
Moving forward Ms Hamiline said there are programs they know are going to be around long term including the peer support program. Peer support is relating to individuals through shared experience.
“It focuses on recovery and hope for that individual to live well in the present,” Ms Hamiline said.
This is delivered one on one and in group sessions.
It is a fluid process and depends on the needs of the clients, she added.
Another program called Recovery College, is a national initiative of CMHA providing free courses on issues dealing with mental health, will begin soon.
“This pilot is a first for PEI,” she said.
Recovery Colleges, also known as mental health and well-being learning centres, are already in place in 11 different regions across Canada.
The survey as well as registration information for the online meeting can be found on the facebook page Canadian Mental Health Association, PEI Division.
Anyone interested in joining in on the community engagement meeting to be held at 10 am on August 18 can register by emailing community development manager Tayte Willows at t.willows@cmha.pe.ca.
