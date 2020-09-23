Kelsey McCormack, who lives in an Inclusions East community care home, takes no issue with donning a mask for an outdoor visit, just in case the six foot physical distance between her and her visitor is compromised.
“We need to work together,” she stressed.
Ms McCormack finds it exasperating to hear stories about people neglecting or refusing to comply with simple COVID-19 related precautions.
While this summer has been out of the ordinary for many Islanders, Ms McCormack, along with other residents of community care homes including 19 others assisted by Inclusions East residential services have been following stricter guidelines and policies than most.
In line with the province’s long-term care homes, Ms McCormack’s residence completely restricted visitor access in March.
By mid-June, many Islanders were able to enjoy certain freedoms such as indoor and outdoor gatherings with friends and family (with limited numbers). Malls and even restaurants were open and some organized recreational activities were permitted. Following guidance from the Chief Public Health Office at that time, eased restrictions for Ms McCormack’s home were limited to pre-arranged and physically distancing and outdoor visits with family members. Residents could also attend necessary medical appointments.
Work, visits with friends or personal shopping trips,all of which Ms McCormack usually enjoys, were not allowed.
“I used to work with Appleseed Child Care, so I really miss that,” she said, noting she also missed out on family events.
“It is very difficult to explain why they can’t go for a coffee or pick up a bag of chips for themselves, or see their friends when many of the people they know are doing so,” said Nancy Anderson, Executive Director of Inclusions East.
By mid-July residents could go for a drive with their family members. Now they can visit with three designated people and stay overnight with their families, (subject to some testing and screening protocols). They can also do some essential personal errands such as banking. If an Inclusions East resident’s usual workplace poses a low risk, they can go back to work.
The Kingswood Centre has also transformed from being a space where residents could spend time alone with staff for a break or to do solo activities of choice in March, to a zone where residents can meet in groups with non-resident Kingswood participants.
All factors considered, the Kingswood Centre can now invite 23 of its usual 32 participants back into programming.
Ms Anderson said grouping participants into cohorts has made this extended socialization and group work possible.
To help residents through various periods of restrictions, more staff were hired, one specifically to organize modified programming and services for residents. She added all staff have been going above and beyond to accommodate each resident.
A highlight event during the lock-down was a five-day vacation at cottages in Stanhope where Inclusions East was able to reserve the entire multi-cottage lot and staycation facilities.
“It was really fun,” said Ms McCormack who tried out the pool and participated in a variety of activities such as group art projects, roasting marshmallows and visiting with friends outdoors.
While Ms McCormack still misses important aspects of her usual life such as her work at Appleseed Child Care and visits with a wider range of friends and family, she said the safety measures she must follow are important, even if they remain in place for a long time.
“People are getting sick and sometimes dying,” Ms McCormack said.
“If I could go on TV, I would say ‘work together. If we work together this can be something we look back on in history and say, we did a good job."
