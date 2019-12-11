Donald MacDonald of Kinross will soon be celebrating his 107th birthday but if you ask him what he has planned, he shrugs and says it’s “just another day.”
Mr MacDonald who now resides at the Dr John Gillis Memorial Lodge in Beflast, was born in his family’s home in Kinross on December 15, 1912. He never strayed far from home having started to work on the farm as a young boy until retiring in his elder years. He still keeps the farm in his name today.
Through the years Mr MacDonald grew a variety of crops from hay to potatoes and even raised sheep as well. Not much of a man for pets, he only kept a couple cats to help manage mice on the property.
Despite being a dedicated farmer, he did sample a bit of city life when he visited one of his five sisters in Montreal and then Boston, quickly deciding the slower countryside life was for him.
“People move so fast in the city,” he said.
Mr MacDonald has seen a lot of changes in PEI over the years. He recalls taking the train to Charlottetown to watch a silent film at a local movie house. At 16, he visited Montague for the first time.
“It only had one street,” he said.
He reminisces about when he bought his first car not long after the Second World War.
“I got my first car in the 50s. It had to be a Chevy.”
Mr MacDonald maintains his modesty saying he is “no better than anyone else.”
He never married and said he never had time to because of all the work needed to done on the farm. But, he says, the farm kept him out of trouble. He remembers when he and his only brother would shovel out doorways for folks’ homes.
Asked if there is any special item he would like for his birthday dinner on Sunday, he said he wasn’t picky for anything in particular.
With a gentle grin, he said “anything tastes good when you’re hungry.”
