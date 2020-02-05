There are no deer, moose or bears found on PEI. There have been reports of moose on the New Brunswick side heading for the bridge and causing accidents. Anyone travelling on the bridge coming from New Brunswick heading for PEI please be careful.
There are those who live in PEI who think just because there are no deer in the province there are no Deer Ticks which are now known as Black Legged Ticks or Ixodes scapularis. There are also rabbit ticks, ground hog ticks, wood ticks and dog ticks with these common names because of the host they are usually found on. The adult Black Legged Ticks are commonly found on deer as well as other larger mammals. The ticks are carried in by migrating birds and ‘parachuted’ in with an estimated 363 different species of birds sited on the Island.
The ticks hatch from eggs and their first blood meal as a larvae is usually a small mammal such as a rodent, in the next nymph stage a somewhat larger host and finally the adult which is often on an even larger host. Ticks are not fussy as they are just looking for a blood meal and it could be your pet or you.
In 2018 Dr Vett Lloyd at Mount Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick did a yearlong study on Black Legged Ticks on PEI working with local veterinarians as well as receiving some ticks from people. Ticks were gathered from all across the island. They received well over 400 ticks with 98 per cent being Black Legged ticks capable of transmitting Lyme disease. The ticks were tested with anywhere from eight to 16 per cent showing positive depending on location. The lab also tested blood samples from dogs across the Island with seven showing they were infected with the Lyme disease bacteria and six of those had never left the Island. The numbers will only increase in the future and so will the risk of contracting disease. Risk is risk not only for our pets but for ourselves and our families.
Tick checks should now be part of life for those living on PEI as it is already for those in many parts of North America/ the world. We must be prepared to do what we can to prevent getting infected.
There are already double digit numbers of people with Lyme disease on PEI seeking help in the USA. It is hard to say how many others may have a vector borne disease and not know it.
If you want more information check out www.canlyme.com. There are Lyme support groups on the Island and for more details contact Chris Robinson at canrisk_economics@yahoo.ca or call 902-628-9831.
It is important to have knowledge as this is how we can help avoid infection.
Education is key.
Brenda Sterling-Goodwin
New Glasgow,
Nova Scotia
