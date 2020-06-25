Like so many things on earth, and beyond, that have been labelled by mankind = turtles don’t know they are turtles, dog, cats, horses, eagles, rivers, mountains, etc, etc are simply being themselves.
Mars doesn’t know, along with everything, what their labels are and simple exist as what they are - without labels.
Labels divide and are used to put others down and apart.
Simply be yourself and let others be themselves without divisive labels.
Labels are, and always have been, simply man’s futile attempt to determine order in the world and beyond. Give it up, you can live without it aka labelling.
Place of birth, life and timing in life and death are everything, for better or for worse.
We all, as humans, have a personal code of positive human conduct and we are conditioned and expected, by our hopeful parents, to understand and do our best to live productive lives within our codes.
When and if we go against our human code of conduct and our upbringing (rebellion) we can find ourselves below the level of animal conduct, in criminal behaviours and in the code of jail or prison conduct - with a life record.
Be well and safe in these days of unrest and hopefully change.
James Halstrum,
Montague
