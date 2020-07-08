In recent years, Islanders have become more aware and actively involved in preserving our water supply, which has been and continues to be at risk from deep water wells as well as heavy irrigation that could potentially harm the water table.
While humans cannot survive without water, neither can their needs be met without land. As we’ve witnessed, all too often over the past few decades, governments have treated the Island’s finite supply of agricultural land as merely another commodity to be bought and sold to the highest bidders. Corporate farming interests as well as foreign investors eager to speculate on some of our finest pieces of fine real estate have been gobbling up large chunks of the Cradle of Confederation with the blessing of our elected officials.
One of the most recent abuses of the Lands Protection Act (LPA) involves a Montague-based holding company which was given the green light to develop 504 acres of agricultural land, even though at the time of purchase, it was clearly stipulated the owner must keep the land in its original agricultural state. Another ‘loophole’ in the LPA allowed an Irving-affiliated company to purchase 2,220 acre parcels of land in western PEI in 2019. If this greed-driven practice of selling off PEI by the pound isn’t curtailed, there will be little land remaining for anyone else.
To many, J. Angus MacLean was a visionary who saw the proverbial writing on the wall. In the 1970s, Islanders were concerned legions of wealthy Americans would buy up the province’s shoreline. To combat this mass – buying of prime shore front property, Mr MacLean legislated the LPA. Although the LPA has been the envy of many other jurisdictions across Canada which have struggled to devise their own solutions with regards to limiting the wholesale purchase of real estate and farmland to offshore investors and corporations, this law contains many ambiguities that desperately need to be plugged.
If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us one thing, it’s that our food supply isn’t quite as secure as perhaps we always believed it to be. Unfortunately, the long decline of small family farms on PEI, which began in the 1960s and 1970s, has resulted in a society whereby few people have the skills their ancestors possessed as second nature to farm the land and survive from it. Due to major cities becoming more unstable and housing prices going through the roof, a growing movement is underway that is attracting young couples to rural areas to start organic farms and potentially work remotely via computer.
Increased demand by large-scale corporate farming interests and foreign speculators going on spending sprees has caused the value of farmland to shoot up, thus making small farming unaffordable for many who yearn to return to a simpler way of life and have the means to feed themselves in this climate of economic uncertainty.
It is high time governments recognize just how much of a finite resource arable land truly is and bring in stronger measures to protect it.
Chris McGarry,
Belfast, RR#3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.