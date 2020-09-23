Some will paint Three River’s decision to deny a building permit for a Buddhist residence as a defiant demand for increased provincial land control regulation.Some will see it as not so subtle institutional racism.
The reality is nothing nearly as nefarious.
Council is doing its job, building the foundation of a community still in its infancy. Any long term community view requires a rule book, an official municipal plan, which in the case of Three Rivers is still being formalized by an Ontario firm. Until complete, it’s understandable why brakes are temporarily applied to the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute development.The three storey residence, to house 170 of an expected 1,400 nuns over the next decade, is but one portion of the total project encompassing hundreds of acres and multiple buildings.
It is the massive scale, with its subsequent impact on community and provision of municipal services, that council is attempting to balance, something that will only truly occur when the King government puts substance to rhetoric and stops dawdling on promised reform.
In the last number of years housing prices in eastern PEI have soared, while the number of available homes for sale decline.The combination means the dream of owning a home is becoming impossible for a growing number.The growth of the Buddhist community is a primary driver of the hot housing market, that includes seeing followers buy a whole Brudenell subdivision.
Don’t mistake this as criticism. It’s not. People have the right to sell property and receive fair market value in return. The issue is the large number of homes that sit empty for much of the year, purchased by followers or family members of nuns and monks. It is PEI’s version of the Vancouver condo crisis, also driven by empty homes creating an overheated market. It’s not an easy problem to solve, but it is one that the King government must address because it will only magnify in coming years.
The same holds true when it comes to quality agricultural acreage being taken out of production as the Buddhist community buys large swaths of land, part of a larger issue of land ownership control and limits. It’s in this vacuum change is occurring and friction is increasing.
The promised land bank. Still just a promise.
The promise to get to the bottom of the Irving share purchase of Brendel Farms, a blatant run around of the spirit and intent of the Lands Protection Act, languishes for more than a year at the Island Regulatory Appeals Commission.The only thing of substance IRAC has produced is a waste of taxpayer’s money and the appearance of a conflict of interest by retaining former Chief Justice Gerard Mitchell. His daughter was deputy minister responsible when the Brendel sale occurred and now is a full-time commissioner with IRAC. Regardless the quality of his resume, Justice Mitchell should not be involved.
IRAC was handed a file where the basic facts were not in dispute, yet it delivers a sloth-like investigation that belies the urgency demanded.
The King government doesn’t need to wait for IRAC to act. But the longer government goes without delivering on its foundational promise, the greater chance nothing of substance will be delivered.
The Brendel sale makes a mockery of provincial legislation. Without a forceful response, which could include mandating divestiture of land, it is open season for those wanting to circumvent land ownership limits. Clear provincial guidance is needed
for transference of agricultural land from one generation to the next and legislation mandating enforceable limits, including arm’s-length control.
Immigration is vital to the viability of every Island community. The Buddhist community is a welcome and important addition to Three Rivers and eastern PEI region, but there is a continual undercurrent of mistrust. Fixing issues always begins with honest, respectful dialogue.
GEBIS and council need to sit down and talk. But the King government must also step out of IRAC’s shadow and deliver on its oft-repeated promise of land ownership control. It’s not about some idyllic Protestant-Catholic, white, postcard image of what the Island was 50 years ago. What’s needed is a road map individuals, corporations, communities and organizations can trust, so we don’t look back in 50 years and lament what we’ve lost.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(1) comment
Question; If the Buddhists are a
"welcome and necessary" group I am interested in knowing what group would be considered not welcome and not necessary.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.