Widely regarded as a top federal government lobbyist, Summa Strategies president Tracey Hubley died on March 5, leading to an outpouring of acclaim from the lobbying community and beyond.
“Many women talk about supporting one another and mentorship. Fewer do it. Tracey was one who did,” tweeted Summa vice-president Kate Harrison.
“She took me and many other women under her wing to teach them about this world and industry in which she was a trailblazer. It hurts knowing others won’t benefit from this as I did,” Ms Harrison added.
Ms Hubley was the president of Summa Strategies since 2005. Prior to working as a lobbyist, she spent time on the Hill as a staffer to Chrétien-era Public Works and Government Services minister Diane Marleau and International Trade minister Roy MacLaren.
Ms Hubley was also noted for her work with defence industry companies.
“A gut punch for the Canadian defence community. Tracey was one of a kind,” tweeted Canadian Global Affairs Institute vice-president David Perry, an expert in defence procurement.
“Tracey was one of the smartest defence go-to people who could explain it like we were all 12. No coincidence she could wrangle the defence file; she was a no-bullshit kind of person,” tweeted Toronto Star reporter Tonda MacCharles.
Summa vice-chairman Tim Powers tweeted that she was a “leader, mentor, and a trail blazer.”
Reprinted with permission from The Hill Times.
