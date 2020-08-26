Learning new things is a rewarding adventure that should never stop,even when we receive our high school diplomas, GEDs or post-secondary education certificates.
Knowledge really is the best way to equip ourselves in the fast-developing world.
One area in particular could use some attention is indigenous history in Canada. The 634 First Nations in Canada have a much longer history with this land than the descendants of European settlers.
The stories of the First Nations people have been overlooked for a long time and when the history was addressed it was often in a very incomplete form.
For example, in a Canadian history class I took in high school, the only portion of the curriculum dedicated to indigenous people was about the Oka Crisis. If you’re familiar with that story, it is such an incomplete snapshot of history that dates back long before history was recorded in the form that we as descendants of European settlers are familiar with.
The University of Alberta opened registration for one of its online courses last week called Indigenous Canada. The course gets into the history of indige- nous people and explores a bit of what it was like pre-contact (when colonizers from Europe arrived) between all the indigenous people, the treaty system, the Indian Act, the renaissance of indigenous cultures and much much more. An important aspect of the course is the cost. It is actually totally free to sign-up.
At the time of writing this column 92,000 people had already enrolled.
A course put on by a university online may sound a bit daunting but the commitment is no more than one to three hours a week for 12 weeks.
Far too many of us have not gotten the perspective of indigenous people when it comes to history and culture. This course presents an amazing opportunity to bridge that gap.
Sean MacDougall
