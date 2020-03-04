Ida MacKenzie breathed a sigh of relief upon learning she hadn’t been the victim of a phone scam last month and that her donation to the PEI Legion went to the intended recipient.
Back in early February the Beach Point resident received a call and subsequent letter asking for a donation to the PEI Legion.
“It is very important to me to support the Legion,” she said.
“I have a son and a grandson in the military and I really wanted to give something.”
Mrs MacKenzie mailed her donation, not thinking of it again until last week.
“I heard on TV there was a scam,” she said.
Erring on the side of caution she called the Montague Legion Branch to verify the information.
On the same day Richard Knox of Knox’s Dam made the same call.
He too had received a call and letter asking for a donation and had also seen the TV news report.
Montague Legion president Brian Rector was concerned after receiving calls from the two Legion supporters.
“No individual Legions on PEI solicit over the phone,” Mr Rector, vice-chair of PEI Legion Command and President of the Montague Legion, said.
Mr Rector did some investigating and determined the calls were on the up-and-up.
A telemarketing company is making calls on behalf of PEI Legion Command to raise funds for the annual Veterans Service Recognition Book.
John Yeo, Chairperson of PEI Legion Command, said there is some confusion due to other telephone scams.
“The others introduce themselves as a Legion but Fenety, (the telemarketing company) introduces themselves as Fenety, representing the Legion,” Mr Yeo said.
The fraudulent calls may differ as well in that scammers are often rude and insistent in their ask for credit card and personal information.
The PEI Legion calls are business like and always followed by an invoice issued to the donor.
Both Mr Knox and Mrs MacKenzie say they will not give out their credit card information over the phone.
Mrs MacKenzie said she will continue to give to local causes and is relieved her money wasn’t stolen.
“It does turn me off, but the ones I know for sure I will still give to them,” Mr Knox said.
