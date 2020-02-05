Georgetown Elementary essay and poster winners

Submitted photo

Georgetown Elementary students receiving prizes are, front row, Mallory Gotell, Jace Myers, Owen Toms, Landon MacDonald, and Bryce Myers. Middle: Rhys O’Brien, Penelope Clory, Laney King, Maria MacKinnon and Lily Ashford. Back: Kylie Rafuse, Maria MacConnell, Layla O’Brien, Patrick Collings, Hannah Rafuse and Jayda Yates.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.