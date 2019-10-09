The Montague Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion recently donated $500 to the 327 Southern Kings Air Cadet Squadron. Participating in the presentation are, from left, Keitlyn Slade, Branch President Brian Rector and WO First Class David Campion. Submitted photo
