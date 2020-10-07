We are about to launch the 2020 Poppy Campaign in PEI and we want to acknowledge the kind and generous residents in all communities for your support within the last year.
As a result of the sale of wreaths and crosses and through Poppy Campaign donations from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020, branches on PEI were able to distribute $69,825.99 to help Veterans and to promote Remembrance. Poppy Fund dollars cannot be used for general Legion operations or to benefit members. Poppy Funds are held in trust accounts and are used only for supporting Veterans and/or their families, and for Remembrance-related activities.
Over the past year, your donations supported local hospitals that care for Veterans and their families, bursaries for qualifying children and grandchildren of Veterans, donations to and in support of our youth through cadets, and the annual Poster and Essay Contest which educates our youth about Remembrance. Among other initiatives, we also assisted with Veterans’ urgent need cases.
No Veteran who legitimately needs and is entitled to help and support from the Legion is ever turned away. We take our mandate extremely seriously - Veterans and their families are our priority.
The unseen costs of our work are found in the countless hours our volunteers put in. They donate the personal use of their vehicles and gas. Our Veteran and civilian volunteers are generous souls who are not paid for campaign work or for what they do at their branches.
If it were not for the hundreds of volunteers across our Island, and thousands across Canada, the Poppy Campaign would not exist.Like other similar organizations, we also reward our incredible volunteers with medals,pins, and awards.
While our Veterans fought for our freedom, that very freedom allows individuals to raise questions or make public comment, as did one man who wrote to The Guardian recently. To provide clarity and correct the misinformation in that article, you will be interested to know that Veterans and their families com- pose the majority of our membership.
Our branches are places where Veterans can go to get help. They are places for social activities, meetings, and more. While we face operational challenges like many other not-for- profit organizations, we are also focused on modernizing and providing a positive experience for Veterans, and other members of the public.
Join us,share your ideas, tell us how we can improve, and help us with our work. We thank you for the support we know you will show during this year’s Poppy Campaign.
Duane MacEwen,
President, The Royal Canadian Legion,
PEI Provincial Command
