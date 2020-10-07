Many years ago a teacher asked a fifth grade class to prepare a list of questions to ask Jesus if he were to show up in person the following week. (Something that definitely would not be allowed today).
The same question was asked to a group of adults.The results were startlingly different. The kid’s questions ranged in different ways: Will we have to sit around in robes and sing all day in heaven? Will my puppy be in heaven? Were the whales in or out of the ark? How’s my grandpa doing up there with you?
Almost without fail, their questions were free from doubt that heaven existed or that God acts supernaturally.
The adults, on the other hand, featured a completely different line of questioning: Why do bad things happen to good people? How do I know you’re listening to my prayers? Why is there only one way to heaven? How could a loving God let this tragedy happen to me?
For the most part, children live life unfettered by the cares that burden adults. Their faith lets them trust God more readily. While the adults often get lost in trials and sorrows, children retain a spiritual view of life, an eternal perspective that sees the greatness of God (Psalms 8:1-2: “You have set your glory in the heavens, through the praise of children and infants ...)
Jesus said “Truly I tell you,unless you change and become as little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.”
Dave London,
Murray River
