I’ve spent a significant portion of my life on the water. The rhythms and routines aboard a boat are critical to its existence. The current pandemic has jolted the world as we know it into unknown territory. It is the equivalent of a sailing vessel being becalmed for an undetermined period of time.
On board a becalmed vessel the time is made use of. This time is of great value because all the assets aboard the boat are no longer solely directed toward maintaining maximum speed toward its destination. Long term weather can now be accessed and analyzed. The planning scope is expanded beyond the immediate future. A damage assessment is made and repairs undertaken. An inventory of supplies is compiled and plans updated depending on its contents. Crucial numbers such as food stores and fuel stock are incorporated into planning the remainder of the passage. Mistakes made and dangers encountered earlier in the passage can also impact practices and tactics once there is enough wind to fill the sails once again.
We as a society have a rare opportunity to make use of this time productively. The status quo should not be considered our ultimate goal as the pandemic lessens its grip. Pervasive systemic biases such as gender and income inequity must be addressed and now would be the opportune time to do it. Climate change must be brought to the forefront as our national economies are rebuilt. Economic growth cannot be the linchpin of our strategy anymore. Public policy can no longer be dictated by the commodity market. Governments must resume their primary role as representatives of the people who elected them.
As has become evident during this crises, people are capable of collectively accepting responsibility for the wellbeing of each other. My hope is that this can be the catalyst for positive change.
Boyd Allen
Pownal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.