This coronavirus has brought out very clearly some people’s attitudes towards seniors in a lot of areas.
There was a time when a person wasn’t classed as elderly until they were in their 90s, now it’s in their 60s.
I’m not painting everyone with the same brush, but there are some health care workers and some young shoppers who treat seniors like they shouldn’t be on the planet.
I’m not being paranoid on this subject, I’ve talked to seniors who don’t want to come to Montague or go inside their stores at this point in time because they don’t feel welcome.
If the government would give all low income people a basic guaranteed monthly income all those living below the poverty line, young and old, would be in the same boat.
Let’s hope some young people with extra time on their hands will volunteer to help seniors living alone.
Juanita Leeco,
Montague
