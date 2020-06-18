Montague Rotary Library Branch Technician, Krystal Dionne, is excited to offer curbside pickup now that the Island has repressed the COVID-19 curve.
“It’s another transition, but I miss my community and I know how valuable the resources are so I’m excited,” Ms Dionne said just before opening last Friday.
Katie Clinton, Branch Technician at Mount Stewart, Morell and Souris Libraries said her regular clients were happy to be able to pick up books they’ve been waiting to read.
“People are looking to get their hands on new titles,” Ms Clinton said.
Rural libraries have been opening to offer curbside pickup in phases.
Grace Dawson, who manages libraries in eastern PEI, said branches followed this phased approach to be sure they could open in a way that is safe for staff and patrons. Library staff will be quarantining books for three days between readers and patrons won’t be allowed in the building to browse.
Access to library computers won’t be available but Ms Dionne said she will be able to offer Wi-Fi codes to patrons who might like to use it from the parking lot.
While the doors to library buildings were locked on PEI, staff and readers have kept busy.
Four library staff and four archives staff were redeployed to operation isolation. Their task was to call to check up on people ordered to self-isolate by the province.
Since many public employees such as librarians or branch technicians are returning to work and hundreds of seasonal residents are expected to arrive to PEI this month, the province has hired at least one independent company to ensure operation isolation can still be upheld.
While library buildings were closed, other library staff were coming up with new content for the public to use and enjoy.
“It’s been an innovative experience,” said Ms Dawson, adding staff developed more online programming such as story times for children, cooking videos, scavenger hunts and trivia.
