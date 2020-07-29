Before the Upper Canadian delegates sailed into Charlottetown harbour on that fateful day back in 1864, John A. Macdonald had never travelled to Prince Edward Island. He had not set foot on red Island soil or walked the streets of what he must have thought was a rough scrabble, unimpressive little town.
But he was on a mission to convince the political leaders of the three maritime colonies that a union of all British North America was a better proposition than a smaller and less ambitious union of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
The Charlottetown Conference of 1864 became an opportunity for the five colonies to discuss a greater political union, and it led to future political discussions in Quebec, and subsequently to the British North America Act and the birth of the Canadian federation.
I have always been of two minds about the role Prince Edward Island played in this political leap to nationhood. I am a proud Canadian, but like former premier J Angus MacLean I am first and foremost an Islander, and looking honestly at our history the Charlottetown Conference of 1864 represents a kind of blip on the radar, a consequential but nonetheless minor story in the Island’s long and richly-textured journey.
In the current debate over the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald sitting on a bench at the corner of Richmond and Queen Streets, the City of Charlottetown argues to remove it would be to “erase our history.”
But I believe for the City of Charlottetown, Sir John A. Macdonald’s statue is more about tourism marketing than it is history. As the officially recognized Birthplace of Confederation, the city has a vested commercial interest in Macdonald and his 1864 visit. Indeed, the Birthplace of Confederation has become a flagship for local tourism, and any suggestion to remove Macdonald from his bench is viewed through an economic rather than a cultural lens.
Choosing who to honour and celebrate publicly in life-size bronze is a delicate piece of business, and perhaps we don’t need to bother at all. But I have often wondered where the statues are of the luminary figures in our own Island history; people like George Coles, our first premier following responsible government, or the great newspaperman and orator Edward Whelan, or William Cooper, the courageous farmer from Sailor’s Hope who championed freehold land rights.
How about a statue in our capital to commemorate the invisible Black Islanders of the Bog, or Acadian leaders, or the Mi’kmaq native people whose territory we inhabit?
If Island history were a cherry tree, then it is most definitely loaded and ready to harvest.
Sadly, Prince Edward Island remains the only province in Canada without a provincial museum, where the stories of our past can be told through professional research, interpretation, and educational programs.
If the mayor of Charlottetown was truly interested in our history, he would focus on the broad, rich narrative of that history, and not fuss over a statue to a national politician, however heroic or flawed, whose contribution to the life of Prince Edward Island was momentary and of relatively minor importance.
And when I read about the city consulting “stakeholders”, before making a final decision on Macdonald’s statue, to me that is code for leaving things as they are. After all, the Birthplace brand is valuable, and when visitors to Charlottetown see Canada’s first prime minister relaxing on a park bench, and when they go to Province House and watch the Charlottetown Conference video, well, they know they must be someplace important.
Why do we bask in the glow of happenstance while real Island history is relegated to the shadows?
