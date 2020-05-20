Editor:
“It’s always darkest just before dawn.”
One day scientists did a experiment on rats. They wanted to see how a rat’s attitude impacts its will to live. They put one rat in a large tub of water with high sides so it could not get out in a dark room. They timed how long the rat would keep swimming before it gave up-- the rat lasted only three minutes.
Then the researchers put another rat in the same tub, but this time they allowed a bright ray of light to shine into the room. That rat swam for thirty six hours, seven hundred times longer than the first rat with no light.
Why was that? The rat with no light had no hope. When he looked ahead all he saw was darkness and he had no reason to keep swimming.
In Jesus, there is life and there is light, the light shines in darkness and the darkness cannot put it out. This is a true light that gives light to everyone, although he created the world the world did not recognize Him. He came unto his own and his own did not receive Him but to as many as received him to them gave Him power to become the sons of God (St. John 1:4-10)
Dave London
Murray River
