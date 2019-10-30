On Monday night the president of the Panmure Island Lighthouse Association asked the Three Rivers Council for their voice of support in discussions with the province.
Rita Collins is the head of the non-profit organization that took over the historic lighthouse, the oldest wooden version of its kind in PEI.
Ms Collins said the popular attraction is in need of having the access road repaved. The lighthouse sits just north of the Panmure Island Provincial Park.
The access road to the lighthouse was declassified as a public road by the previous provincial government and is now privately owned by a third party.
Ms Collins said the organization’s goal with regards to the road is to have it classified as public and have it repaved.
The lighthouse is open to the public from mid-June to mid-October.
Last year, the lighthouse had approximately 12,000 visits.
Ms Collins also said a shoreline protection project would have to be undertaken in the next few years. Physically moving the lighthouse further back from the shore is not an option for the group.
In other Committee of Council news six requests for decisions were moved forward for the next Town of Three Rivers Council meeting.
Councillors moved forward a request on a capitalization of assets policy for town staff. An asset management policy request was also moved forward. This policy would be needed for further federal funding according to the Municipal Government Act.
Councillor Jane King removed herself from the meeting while a request was moved forward on Christmas holiday vacation time for town staff.
A request was moved forward for a decision regarding development on the Cardigan waterfront. Earlier this year town staff removed trees that were planted on a waterfront park by the Cardigan Communities Development Association. The trees were removed due to CCDA not having proper approval from Three Rivers Council. They were replanted along the Georgetown Road.
The final request moved forward was a decision on what ward system the town would proceed with.
Councillors discussed an open versus a closed ward system. The number of wards was also in question and whether there should be one councillor represent each ward, two for each ward or an open ward system.
The final two requests for decision on an issue of land use were closed to the public under section 119(1)(a) of the Municipal Government Act.
