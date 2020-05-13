The Editor,
There was an old farmer who had puppies for sale so he put a sign on his fence. A boy, about 8-years-old, from across the road came over and said he wanted to buy a puppy. He then pulled out a pocket full of change and said “I’ve got 39 cents, is that enough?”
The farmer laughed.
“That’s exactly the right amount,” he told the boy.
He called his farm hand and told him to let out the puppies. Four of the cutest little furballs you could imagine came scurrying toward the little boy. He reached down and played with them, trying to figure out which one to buy.
Then he looked up and saw a smaller pup was just coming down the ramp from the cage in the barn. There was something wrong with this puppy’s back leg. It tried to run, but the best it could do was hobble along.
The boy was immediately drawn to it. Without hesitation he said to the farmer, “That’s the puppy I want.”
The farmer was puzzled and said, “No son, you don’t want this puppy. It will never run and play like the rest of the litter. There is something wrong with its back leg.”
The little boy reached down and rolled up the leg of his jeans to reveal steel braces. For the first time the farmer noticed he wore steel braces on his legs.
He said to the farmer, “You see, I don’t run well either. This puppy needs someone who understands it.”
During this pandemic I have noticed in general people are understanding and considerate. For an example people will call and ask if we are okay and our grandchildren are happy to pick up our groceries for us which speaks volumes. Even our granddaughter was able to come the other day and help Grampie split some wood.
Maybe we are starting to understand people a little better and showing greater kindness for each other like the song by Glen Campbell ‘Try a Little Kindness’. Some of the words go like this: “If you see your brother standing by the road With a heavy load from the seeds he sowed And if you see your sister falling by the way, just stop and say, you’re going the wrong way. You got to try a little kindness Yes, show a little kindness Just shine your light for everyone to see And if you try a little kindness Then you’ll overlook the blindness, of narrow-minded people on a narrow-minded streets Don’t walk around the down and out.”
I see front line workers drive by our home every day to their jobs, risking their lives to save mine.
Campbell goes on to sing, “Lend a helping hand instead of doubt.” Yes, Dr. Heather Morrison deserves a helping hand in applause for the strenuous demands and decisions she has to make such as gatherings up to five people outdoors with hugs and handshakes a no-go. She suggests a gradual relaxing of public health measures. We all know she can’t please everyone.
The one I have found that best understands me is the one who created me and gives me the very air I now breathe, surely He understands.
Dave London,
Murray River
