For over a year the Eastern Kings Community Association and many other residents of Eastern Kings have put forth strong arguments that the PEI Energy Corp has made a poor choice of location for their wind farm expansion plans. Not only is East Point a pristine area of one of the largest, most remote, natural and unexploited land bodies of PEI, it is also the natural refuge of domestic and migratory species.
That the Minister of Environment’s letter of approval for the Environmental Impact Assessment contains 17 new caveats, prescriptions, conditions, mitigation and monitoring procedures is indicative, if not proof of how sensitive East Point is. The idea of co-opting opponents of the proposal into an operating committee of the expanded wind farm is a spoof.
This wind farm will not be a picturesque vista but rather an industrial park of behemoths carved out in one of most beautiful places in PEI. Once permission to start construction is granted there will be no turning back. The added conditions in the minister’s letter are lipstick on a pig.
Don Humphrey, Souris
