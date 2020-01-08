PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry recently hosted members of PEI Girl Guides and their guests at Fanningbank. During the visit 16 Rangers, including two from Little Pond, Theresa Cahill and Julia Tassell, received awards they’ve worked towards over the last few years.
The awards included Canada Cord (CC); Bronze Trainblazer (BTB) and Silver Trailblazer (STB). The program guides participants to develop skills which help them become responsible adults through leadership, community service; First Aid courses, event planning and mentoring.
PEI-NB Provincial Deputy Commissioner Shelley MacDonald lit a candle to represent the Sisterhood of Guiding. Recipient’s brief biographies were read while they lit individual candles and received their certificates from the Lieutenant Governor.
Recipients included: Jackie Aitken, Little Pond Rangers and Rebecca MacLean-Summerside Rangers. Kensington Ranger Guider Jaunita Boucher, also co-chair for the evening, presented the girls with a bouquet of flowers.
Co-chair and emcee Peggy Kilbride explained how the colours of the flowers were chosen to represent the Ranger’s lives, in Guiding and at home, as they have matured and are ready to face new challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.