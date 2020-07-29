Back in mid-March Island musicians were blindsided with COVID-19 restrictions and like everyone else they were confined to their homes.
They rebounded fairly quickly though. Online concerts from living rooms, decks and kitchens became the norm.
Entertainment can be seen as a leisure activity for some, but for musicians, as well as the diehard fans there is nothing quite like the rhythm of a favourite tune pulsing though your body during a live show.
In recent weeks live shows have been returning. While the audience space has been greatly reduced it is a sign of better things to come.
The Stompin’ Tom Centre in Skinner’s Pond, Music in the Park in Souris or any one of the small events being held across the Island in the coming weeks are all ways in which fans can get back into the groove of appreciating live music.
Thank you to the musicians who opened up their homes to viewers during the past few months.
We look forward to seeing you in 3-D going forward.
Charlotte MacAulay
