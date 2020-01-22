It was a cold Saturday afternoon at the Charlottetown Driving Park on the weekend but the live racing card took place anyway under less than ideal conditions. Creepin had a two race win streak in the top class for pacers at Charlottetown but was scratched with the inclement weather in place. That left the door open for the second favourite Winter Blast to capture the top class and the 8-year-old grey came through with a narrow victory over longshot Pictonian Storm.
Jason Hughes was in the sulky behind Winter Blast for the win. Jennifer Doyle trains the veteran pacer for owner Danny Birt of Vernon Bridge. Hughes had a driving double on the 13 dash program.
Adam Merner, Corey MacPherson and Marc Campbell had driving doubles as well. Dustlane Zambucca won again for MacPherson on Saturday. The 3-year-old pacing filly, by Maritime sire Camystic, is a perfect two-for-two as she begins her racing career.
The January 11 card at Charlottetown was declared Marc Campbell Day at the oval honouring Campbell as the Driver of the Decade on PEI. Hes Marvelous won the Campbell Day Pace for driver/trainer Myles Heffernan Sr surviving a tough journey on the outside of the field and pulling off a big upset at $32.60 for a win ticket. Heffernan scored in the final dash of the day with Pictonian Storm to record a driving double.
Kenny Murphy, Adam Merner and David Dowling also had driving doubles on the card. Dowling won the top class with Creepin. It was the second top class victory for the 6-year-old Mach Three gelding in successive weeks. Jim Quinn of Vernon Bridge is the trainer and shares ownership with Alex Quinn of York and Carl Peterson of Hunter River.
Standardbred Canada recently announced that Island native Anthony MacDonald will receive the prestigious Cam Fella award at the 2020 O’Brien awards in February. The award recognizes “extreme recent meritorious service to the Canadian harness racing industry” and is not presented every year. A nominee must receive a 75 per cent vote by the committee and the last Cam Fella presentation was to Islander Bill Andrew in 2015.
MacDonald is the main man behind TheStable.ca, his innovative approach to attracting new horse owners by offering fractional ownership. Anyone can purchase a one percent share or more of a racehorse with MacDonald’s stable and enjoy the horse ownership experience without the large costs burdened on a single owner.
Since TheStable.ca launched in 2015, the MacDonald Stable has attracted 760 new owners from 12 different countries. MacDonald has also been on a tireless campaign to promote the sport around the globe with many speaking engagements and presentations. TheStable.ca now has an Australian branch that includes some Canadian owners. Their large Ontario operation currently employs over 40 staff with over 130 horses currently in training or racing.
The live winter racing meet at the Charlottetown Driving Park is winding down with just two Saturday afternoon cards remaining. Live racing on PEI will take a three month break after the February 1 card at Charlottetown, returning on Saturday, May 2.
