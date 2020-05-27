Some lobster fishers are scrambling to find buyers just one week into the season and while quotas on catches came as no surprise to many it doesn’t make the situation any less frustrating.
“When we put the gear out on Friday (May 15) that is when it started,” Montague fisher Kevin Lannigan said.
Not all, but a majority of buyers called harvesters while they were out on the water to say a quota was being put on both market and canner lobsters.
The on-again, off-again quota changes daily and additionally lobsters missing a claw are being rejected by buyers.
Jerry Gavin, executive director of the PEI Seafood Processors Association, said processors knew it was going to be a tough season.
But it isn’t the lack of markets causing uncertainty within the industry.
“Plants are down about 30 per cent in labour mostly because not all of the temporary foreign workers were able to come,” Mr Gavin said.
In addition, new employees at several plants quit early on.
“There may have been some bad experiences, but overall students are a valuable workforce we think we can benefit from,” Mr Gavin said.
That coupled with the season starting two weeks late led processors to estimate they could only handle 600,000 pounds of the estimated one million pound catch expected.
“It depends very much on the capacity of each processor,” Mr Gavin said. “And right now it is day by day.”
Mr Lannigan said that is where the confusion comes in.
Some fishers are forced to dump catches while others are peddling their excess lobsters themselves.
Prices roadside range from $3 to $7.50 a pound.
On the wharf buyers are paying $4 and $4.25 for banded lobsters per pound.
“This is only three or four days in so hopefully it is just a couple of blips,” Mr Lannigan said last Thursday.
But Mr Lannigan isn’t optimistic.
Back in March when the PEIFA surveyed fishers in LFA 26A and 24 on their views of how or even if the season should open, Mr Lannigan said from his perspective the majority he spoke to thought the best route would be to cancel the season altogether.
“Some said we should leave the lobsters in the water and start back up again next year,” Mr Lannigan said.
In the end survey results showed the majority of fishers favoured a delayed start to the season.
Mr Lannigan is one of several fishers who predict the 2020 spring season will be cut even shorter and possibly finish before the end of June.
Mr Gavin said from the processor’s perspective the opposite is more likely.
“There is a bit of a concern amongst processors that because of the labour situation and late start they won’t get enough product to maintain their markets,” Mr Gavin said.
Mr Lannigan predicts at least a five-year recovery period for the industry if markets don’t materialize.
Meanwhile some harvesters are grappling with whether or not to set all their traps at one time for fear of having too much product when they return to their respective harbours.
Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay has been fielding questions and concerns from harvesters.
“It couldn’t be a more terrible situation,” he said.
Mr MacAulay said he pushed for federal programs to include harvesters and their crew, but he realizes that is not going to help sell the product now.
“In the end it is not helpful enough,” he said.
Mr Lannigan, who has been lobster fishing since the 1970s, said his goal at this point is to just break even in the 2020 season.
“Some of the younger guys have a lot on the line, I feel for them this year,” he said.
