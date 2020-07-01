A myriad of circumstances made the 2020 spring lobster fishery in eastern PEI a stressful time for fishers forced to deal with low prices, quotas and a two-week delay at the start.
“It was just a year to get through,” said Kent King, longtime fisher out of Georgetown.
“The biggest disappointment was the price.”
Prices dropped from 2019 and fishers were told it was attributed to the loss of markets due to COVID-19.
Beach Point fisher John Beck said prices were up and down.
“We started at $4 and $4.25, then it dropped to $3,75 and $4 and then it went back up again.”
Mr King said catches were good off Boughton Island, but with an initial shortage of Temporary Foreign Workers at the processing plants he was one of many who had to ‘float lobsters’ until there was room on the processing line.
“It has changed my outlook of the TFW system,” Mr King said.
The plant he sells lobster to was unable to keep enough local workers to replace the TFW while they were self-isolating. In addition some of the foreign workers slated to come to PEI didn’t arrive.
Mr Beck said catches were about average for him but missing the lucrative first two weeks in May was felt.
On the other hand had the season started on time some fishers may have missed several days due to wind.
Still, it was somewhat unpredictable having to deal with quotas that changed frequently.
“At one time we were down to 200 pounds of canners and 600 or 700 pounds of markets (per catch). Two hundred pounds of canners are not very many lobsters,” he added.
Last week Mr Beck’s quota was increased to about 1,000 pounds of canners and 700 pounds in markets.
“It certainly made an impact on a lot of fishermen,” he said.
Fortune fisherman Edwin McKie said he was happy quotas didn’t come into play for him this season.
“We deal with North Lake and they took everything we could get,’ Mr McKie said.
“There is nothing like having a processing plant in your own community. It gives you a better chance of making things work.”
Mr King and his wife Patti, who fish together said their experiences with some of the programs the government put in place to help financially were confusing and not user friendly.
Ms King said when they applied for one of the federal grants they weren’t eligible because of the type of bank account they have.
“It seems like the rules are set up so people aren’t able to qualify,” Mr King said.
The season extension to July 4th hasn’t benefitted all fishers.
Mr McKie and Mr King are both still heading to the fishing grounds every morning, but the decision to go to the end is day by day.
“Usually the last week of June things start to slow down,” Mr McKie said.
Mr King said they will remain on the water at least until the end of the week.
One of the big reasons some fishers will play out the season is to give their hired hands more work.
Mr Beck hauled his traps last Friday.
“From the middle of June with us (catches) start to get less and less - we catch a lot of spawn lobster and a lot of short lobster. That is normal where I am and for the fellows who are out farther,” Mr Beck, who fishes Eastern Bank, said.
“Inshore is usually good to the last of the season.”
COVID-19 also brought with it public health regulations on the wharf and in the boat.
Mr King said he hauls from the stern so there were close quarters, but they made it work.
