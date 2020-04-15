Caroline Farrell, who owns and operates The Home Plate Restaurant and Bakery in Murray River, has partnered with the province and non-profits to provide meals to students across the eastern PEI region.
“It’s been unbelievable, I’m delighted to be doing it,” says Ms Farrell, who has been cooking meals for students within the Montague, Souris and Morell Family of Schools.
“The absence of school breakfast and lunch programs is putting a strain on some families,” said Brad Trivers, PEI’s Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning.
The province announced the initiative, which is intended to alleviate a strain on families, last week.
Students are offered one meal per day plus snacks on request. The meals are delivered to them by employees of the province’s Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.
Ms Farrell has cooked up menu options such as salmon fish cakes with homemade beans and potato wedges; stew and biscuits or a bowl of sweet chilli with a baked potato.
Ms Farrell says she has made about 500 meals for students over the past two weeks and the number of requests seem to be increasing.
“I’ve been working around the clock,” she says. “It’s about giving back to the community.”
The additional bit of income is also welcome for Ms Farrell, who has had to ride out waves of change and uncertainty over the past few weeks while Islanders respond to COVID-19.
Ms Farrell has reduced her regular services to take-out meals.
The project can distribute close to 3,000 healthy meals and snacks to students across the province.
Last week the project served 71 students in the above mentioned Family of Schools and 425 students across the province in total.
Non-profit organizations supporting the initiative are the PEI Home and School Federation and Breakfast Club of Canada.
Island families interested in accessing this program are encouraged to call (902) 368-5155 or email supportforfamilies@edu.pe.ca
