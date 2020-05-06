Last Friday when Billy Bedell of Albion awoke in the early morning, the last thing he expected was the distinct smell of smoke.
Mr Bedell, who works as a truck driver, realized there was danger and ran out of his home with the clothes on his back. A fire destroyed his family’s home and all the memories that lay inside.
“Even his good glasses were out on the kitchen refrigerator and they got burnt so he’s got an old pair on right now,” Kandis Lannigan, Mr Bedell’s aunt said.
Five trucks from the Montague Fire Department responded to the early morning call with over 20 firefighters.
“(The house) was fully engulfed when we got there,” said Montague Fire Chief Tommy MacLeod.
Upon arrival to the scene, Mr MacLeod was told by Mr Bedell the fire started in the flue of his woodstove.
Ms Lannigan started up a Gofundme campaign online for her nephew almost immediately after the home was lost. She’s been keeping in contact with him, saying he has kept busy but the impact of the fire has started to sink in.
The house, which was passed to Mr Bedell from his mother, was not insured.
“He lost absolutely everything,” Ms Lannigan said.
In the first few days of the campaign, it has already raised close to $5,000. For Ms Lannigan, it means a great deal to see the community rallying for her family.
“The community is fantastic,” she said.
“Everybody has got such a great big heart.”
The online fundraiser has a set goal of $40,000 which will be used to help with the initial cleanup of the site and to remedy the now contaminated septic system. Once the two tasks are completed, Ms Lannigan hopes to see a small home rebuilt in time for the winter. In the meantime Mr Bedell has been looking for a camper to stay in until he can begin to rebuild.
In the days since losing the house, Ms Lannigan say her nephew has found spots to stay at with family in the interim.
“We also had a little blurb on facebook looking for clothing for him and within 24 hours so many people came forward we had to put an end to it before it got overloaded with clothes,” she said.
In the midst of the outbreak of COVID-19 and the province still imposing strict measures on public interactions, Ms Lannigan said that there may be an online auction in the works to raise more money but she will not be able to coordinate the effort as she is soon to return to her job at the Point Prim Chowder House.
Anyone wishing to donate to the relief effort can find the gofundme campaign at www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-billy-bedell.
