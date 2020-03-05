Seven athletes from eastern PEI are on the roster for the Holland College Hurricanes in this weekend’s ACHA women’s hockey final to be played at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague.
Players, well known from local minor hockey associations, include Sarah Collins - Defence - Morell; Jacy McMillan - Forward - Souris; Meaghan Taylor - Forward - St. Peter’s Bay; Billie MacKay - Defence - Beach Point; Jenna White - Forward - Glenwilliam; Alexa Cann - Defence - Gaspereaux and Emma Dixon - Defence - Souris.
Play begins Friday evening when the Hurricanes host the Axewomen at 8:15 pm.
The 2020 Atlantic Collegiate Hockey Association will crown its 2020 champion in the final to be played on Sunday with the top two teams from the round robin facing off at 2:20 pm.
Competing teams include the top-ranked, Acadia University Axewomen (Wolfville, NS), the Cape Breton University (CBU) Capers (Sydney, NS) and the host, Holland College Hurricanes.
During the regular season the Axewomen finished as the top-seed with a 5-1-2 record, while the Hurricanes finished five points back at 2-3-3, and the Capers a further two points back at 2-5-1.
During the regular season, the Axewomen defeated the Hurricanes twice on PEI in November, while the two teams settled for two ties last weekend in Wolfville.
Acadia will conclude their round-robin play on Saturday morning at 10:20 am when they face the Capers.
In four meetings with the Capers during the regular season, Acadia earned three victories while CBU handed the Axewomen their only loss of the season on February 8 in Sydney, NS by a score of 5-3.
The round robin will come to an end on Saturday night at 7:55 pm when the Hurricanes and Capers square off.
These two teams battled back and forth all season for the second seed with the Hurricanes winning two of their four meetings; the other two games included a CBU victory and a tie.
The championship was not contested in 2019, with the University of New Brunswick (UNB) winning the trophy in 2018 prior to moving to the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) within U SPORTS.
The Hurricanes last won the trophy in 2016 with Acadia having last won it the year prior, in 2015; CBU won their last Atlantic championship in 2013.
Prior to each team opening game of the championship, the ACHA will recognize their 2020 first and second team, league all-stars.
The championship live stream is presented by Bell Aliant and powered by 3 Sixty Live; all four games can be viewed at www.atlanticcollegiatehockey.ca. This link can also be used for updated schedules, stats and championship standings.
Sunday’s championship game will also be broadcasted live on channel 1 and 401 for Bell Aliant Fibe TV customers across Atlantic Canada.
For live updates from all tournament games, visit www.twitter.com/AtlanticHKY.
For more information on the Holland Hurricanes, please visit www.hollandhurricanes.com, www.facebook.com/hollandhurricanes, www.twitter.com/hc_hurricanes and www.instagram.com/hollandhurricanes
