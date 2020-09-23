The other night,Thursday September 10, one of my employees cut himself and went to the QEH for treatment. He finally got treatment at 7 am on Friday morning.
In 1960, my father cut his arm in a farm accident approximately 10 am. He drove himself to Eldon and our country doctor, Stewart MacDonald, sewed him up. Thirty-six stitches in his right arm and he was gone a little over an hour. He then proceeded to finish sewing grain.
It seems we have a state-of-the-art medical hospital here on PEI but no health service. Maybe we should do away with the deadwood in the administration side of the health system and stock up on some front line workers.
Joe Rooney,
Mt Mellick
