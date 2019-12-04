Gordon ‘Red’ Lavers always held Georgetown in his heart.
The longtime volunteer in the community passed away on Sunday, December 1 at age 84.
“He was always interested in the town and its people,” former Mayor Lewis Lavandier said.
Mr Lavers served as a town councillor for two terms in the early 2000s.
“He really went over and above what he was required to do when he got into his portfolios,” Mr Lavandier added.
Mr Lavers was known for giving 110 per cent to any project he took on, said Gerry MacKenzie, board member of Georgetown Area Development Corporation. He worked with Mr Lavers on that board as well as many others over the years.
Along with being one of the first members of GADC and chairperson at one time, Mr Lavers was a member of the volunteer fire department, was involved in both fundraising and the operation of Three Rivers Sportsplex over the years. He was also a member of the Georgetown Housing Authority up until his passing.
“He could turn his hand to anything,” Mr MacKenzie said.
“He was a very good director to have because he had a great knowledge of buildings and the operations of electrical, plumbing and heating.”
His capacity for remembering went beyond skills though.
“He knew so many people and one of the things that impressed everyone was that he could name everyone,” Mr Lavandier said. “He had an amazing memory.”
“There is a lot of knowledge that is going to be missing,” Mr MacKenzie added.
The funeral for Mr Lavers will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 am at St. James Roman Catholic Church, Georgetown. Visitation is on Wednesday, December 4, from 4-7 pm at the church.
