The Editor:
NASA Mars “Perseverance” rover lifted off successfully Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 7:50 AM (ETD) aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas “V” rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
The rover will take about seven months to travel to the Red Planet and on February 18,2021 will land at Jezero Crater “to search for signs of life.”
With all that is going on in our world today, especially Florida where COVID is reaching an all time high, how can us humans be concerned about life on another planet? I’m sure interest and funds could be better spent.
The manual for mankind will tell us in Genesis 1:1 In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth, the sun, moon , sky, ocean, seas, all vegetation, night and day, all living creatures, and on the sixth day God created mankind in His own image, both male and female so they could produce, not just two males or two females. God saw all that he had made and said, “It is good and rested on the seventh day, notice He rested, and made that day Holy.
Here is my point friends- If we would just look up and look at all the creation around us would we not know there has to be a Divine Creator?
“Yes there is life beyond this.” It’s called eternal life in a place called Heaven, prepared for those who put their trust in Jesus alone and not some rocket scientist.
Jesus said, “I have come that you might have life and have life more abundantly or to the full” ( John 10:10)
Dave London
Murray River PEI
