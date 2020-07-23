The province is stepping in to attempt to resolve a dispute between a property owner and some residents in the St Margaret’s Beach area who are looking for continued access to the shore.
The beach is on the Bear Shore Road, a short distance from Souris.
Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers said he just became aware of earth work performed at the access points to the beach.
“It goes against my own values,” Mr Myers said. “I’m not happy with this project.”
The property owner was issued two environmental permits to install a barrier and fill in the path to the shoreline. Shrubs were also along the path to make it inaccessible to beach goers.
Last Wednesday Mr Myers said he wasn’t aware of the permits being issued.
“If I had been informed or involved, it wouldn’t have happened,” he said.
The dispute started a couple of weeks ago when Marie McGaugh of Bear River found the path blocked by lobster traps and a sign that read “Natural shoreline and habitat restoration area and No Trespassing” was posted on a secondary path that was more accessible for those with mobility issues.
Mr Myers confirmed the sign had not been placed there by the province.
The ordeal hasn’t been easy for Ms McGaugh, who has mobility issues.
“I’m so disappointed because it’s such a wonderful place,” she said, adding that she has frequented the sandy shores on the Gulf of St Lawrence since she was a child.
There is currently a swath approximately four feet wide going through a sand dune directly to the beach. The grade however to too steep for Ms McGaugh to navigate.
Her biggest fear, she said, is access to the beach will liken to a situation in Cape Cod, Massachusetts where she raised her family. Over the years she watched as the coastal region became highly coveted and developed with large expensive homes and homeowners restricting access to beaches.
“I would have to buy a beach permit, about $75 or $85 for the summer, just to park in the parking lot at public beaches,” she said
Mr Myers shares Ms McGaugh’s concerns.
“Locals are never happy when someone shuts off access to a beach they’ve had for a hundred years and I would be one of those locals,” he said.
Mr Myers will continue to work with the area residents as well as the property owner.
