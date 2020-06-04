Women’s Institute buildings may be shuttered and meetings in hiatus, but COVID-19 hasn’t stopped members of the decades old service clubs from rolling up their sleeves and helping out behind the scenes.
One of the latest tasks taken on by Lower Montague Women’s Institute is the production of ear savers to be used by staff at Riverview Manor in Montague, explained member Corinne Ellsworth.
Staff at the manor are required to wear masks throughout their shift and these tiny pieces of crocheted cotton with buttons attached help immensely with the comfort level.
“For people who are wearing masks over a long period of time the elastic straps behind the ears can be tight and cause some chaffing or discomfort,” Ms Ellsworth said.
They could be made from any material, but these particular ones are crocheted and made so they are washable and they won’t stretch, she added.
“Staff certainly appreciate them,” said Sandra MacKay, long-term care manager at the facility.
In total the Lower Montague group has donated more than three dozen ear savers. Even before that members were part of an Island-wide institute initiative which saw over 2,500 masks made and donated to long-term care facilities and hospitals.
Material and sewing were donated by institute members and the PEIWI provided the elastic as well as a stainless steel strip of metal which holds the mask up above the nose.
Those 2,500 filled the need for front line health care workers and now another demand has surfaced due to more and more businesses opening up.
Institutes are now in production again making masks which will also be donated.
Every year the PEIWI holds a Spring is in the Air Gala with annual proceeds totaling anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000.
With the cancellation of that event in 2020 institutes hope the mask making venture will help replace some of the lost funds.
“We will make masks and the money will go towards the Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” Ms Ellsworth said.
“It will be a drop in the bucket compared to what we had hoped to give to them, but at least it will be something.”
In making both masks and ear savers it has certainly been a group effort, said Ms Ellsworth, noting that on a rotating basis over the past several weeks many people have been involved one way or another.
“In our institute people have contributed material to sewers, have picked up supplies, donated buttons, cotton and whatever is needed,” she said.
“We had a number of people from the local community who pitched in to help as well.”
Anyone wishing to purchase a mask can contact Ms Ellsworth at 902-969-1391 or online at www.qehfoundation.pe.ca/wi-mask-project/.
