The month of May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month but I feel every month could/should be for Lyme disease awareness. Lyme is now worldwide, a pandemic that has been ignored.
COVID-19 is also a pandemic infection but is different from Lyme in the way these infections behave. COVID-19 is a virus that is suspected to have begun as a zoonotic, came from animals and transferred to people. Borelli, the genus of bacteria that can cause Lyme is a vector borne disease transferred from mice to ticks and then on to other species including people.
All stops have been pulled worldwide in the fight against COVID-19, the invisible invader. Work is being done to diagnose and treat this new virus as well as searching for a vaccine.
Borrelia ie: Lyme has been around since the ice age and has progressively increased and changed over the years with climate change being one of the factors for this increase.
MP Elizabeth May put forth Bill C-442 in 2012 and it passed in 2014 with the hope of better testing and treatment for Lyme. Those suffering with vector borne illnesses are still waiting and feel the bill has been hijacked. We can hope that after the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us the focus can be given to Lyme and co-infections the blacklegged tick can carry.
Lyme advocates have been doing a good job spreading awareness and prevention, and charitable foundations have been funding research that should have been done years ago. It is past time for more to be done. Finding better testing and treatment is essential if we are to curb this pandemic.
In the meantime we will continue with awareness and prevention. Events that usually happen in May have been cancelled due to COVID-19 but the message will be shared just the same in other ways.
When out in the green world be aware: proper dress, cover up and tuck your pants into your socks, wear a long-sleeved shirt that is tucked in and a hat. It is wise to apply a tick repellent and on return to the indoors to check your clothing and do a complete full body check. Be sure to check your children’s head/hair as if you were looking for lice. Remember the ticks can be very small so look carefully. It has been said the tick needs to be attached for 24 to 36 hours but current research shows that time required for transmission is much less. It has been said there is really ‘no safety window’. It would be difficult to say exactly how long a tick may have been attached; they do not have a time clock. It has been found that the tick can start to transfer the bacteria as soon as it bites the host, little or no time lapse required although the longer it is attached the likelihood of infection increases.
If you find a tick attached it can be tested, there no safe attachment time. Ticks can be sent at this time to https://www.geneticks.ca/
There are various repellents available. It has been shown that Deet is a poor repellent for ticks. There is clothing with permethrin available as well as sprays one being picardin and various natural repellents such as Atlantick spray https://atlantick.ca/pages/the-science.
You can place your clothes in a hot drier after coming indoors for about 10 minutes (before washing) to kill any missed ticks. A lint roller is also a way of picking up ticks.
It is important to know ticks are not just found in tall grass in wooded and recreational areas but in our own backyards now. Birds fly and parachute ticks into new areas and the urban deer population help taxi ticks around our communities.
We are all at risk with this growing pandemic that has been ignored for far too long.
Be aware, education is key.
Brenda Sterling-Goodwin,
New Glasgow, Nova Scotia
