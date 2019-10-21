Cardigan Liberal incumbent Lawrence MacAulay sailed to victory in his 10th federal election Monday night winning over Conservative candidate Wayne Phalen by more than 4,000 votes with all but eight polls counted as of 11 pm Monday. Mr MacAulay and his wife, Frances, shared in the celebrations surrounded by several dozen supporters at campaign headquarters in Pooles Corner. More election coverage in this week's edition of The Eastern Graphic. Charlotte MacAulay photo
