Paula MacLean is the newest member of the Murray Harbour Municipal Council.
Ms MacLean was the only nomination received by the deadline on January 17.
She was on the village council two decade ago and has since done a lot of travelling which prevented her from making a commitment.
“I have been back since April and now have the time to do what I can,” she said.
Ms MacLean joins Mayor Paul White and Councillors Deputy Mayor Glen White, Carol White, Sandra Gordon, Margaret VanIderstine and Marlene MacNeill.
Council meets the first Wednesday of the month in the conference room at the Murray Harbour Community Centre. Meetings start at 7 pm and are live streamed.
The community centre is located at 27 Faye Fraser Drive.
