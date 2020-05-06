Fire engulfed the Bluefin Restaurant in Souris Wednesday evening.
Flames and heavy smoke were seen shooting out of the building, located on Federal Avenue, as firefighters from Souris Volunteer Department, along with neighboring departments Eastern Kings and St Peter's, doused the blaze from all sides. Representatives from the fire Marshal's Office were also on the scene.
RCMP, on scene controlling traffic on Main Street to give firefighters access to more fire hydrants, had no comment on when the fire began and whether or not there were any injuries.
In a social media post Wednesday evening, owner Amber Jenkins said ”Thanks to God for the safety of my staff, our emergency responders, and the families in close proximity to the Bluefin fire. Our community has suffered a great tragedy with no loss of life and for that reason I will forever be grateful. Thank you for your messages, tell the ones within your walls and outside of them that you love them today.”
Several bystanders delivered cases of bottled water to the more than three dozen firefighters.
More to follow...
