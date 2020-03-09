Major fire

Trucks from four fire departments; Montague, Murray River, Murray Harbour and Belfast are on the scene of a major fire at MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point. Fire has engulfed the interior of the structure which is owned by Milton MacKay of Beach Point. An area resident said flames were shooting through the roof around 5:30 pm. Access to the area is closed to the public due to toxic fumes. Kings District RCMP and Island EMS are also on scene. Firefighters recommended that one resident Jim Mackenzie, who lives closest to the fire, relocate to a neighbor's home further away from the smoke. Power is out in the Murray River/Murray Harbour/Beach Point, Southern Kings area at this time. Sean MacDougall photo

