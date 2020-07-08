On Friday the bubble opened for everyone in the Atlantic provinces. This is good news. A break in the storm clouds.
Be sure not to assume all is well now though. Nova Scotia had three new cases pop back up. All three were related to travel and thankfully at the time of writing this there was no community spread.
As we cross the Strait for whatever reason, to visit family, friends, for appointments or if you’re heading to big box stores in the Moncton area it would be prudent to step with caution. Yes at this time all the cases in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are in isolation or in the hospital but ignorance is bliss. The second wave will come around as it has for other places in the world and health officials have already been talking about awareness of it.
Many of us may be itching to set foot on the mainland. Some may be content to stay put on the red shores but we shouldn’t disregard safe practices instilled when the pandemic first hit. Whether we staycation on the Island or travel throughout the bubble, it can’t hurt to keep a reuseable mask and hand sanitizer close by.
Safe practices like wearing a mask in a big box store won’t only help mitigate any potential spread of COVID-19 in the future but bear in mind something like this can help those who are immuno-compromised if and when they have to go out and get necessities or have a social life. They deserve to be able to do such things in the same safety as everyone else.
So please, step with a bit of caution out your door for that shopping trip or that mini family reunion. Keep up that two metre spacing. Try and follow the directions laid out at grocery stores as well. Again, it’s all in our best interests to keep these habits top of mind.
Remember how long you’re supposed to wash your hands?
Sean MacDougall
