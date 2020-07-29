Dear Editor:
A couple of weeks ago I heard about a city called Ottawa where 91 per cent of the population is in favour of the wearing of masks in public.
We all know that wearing masks is to protect others and not ourselves, so that got me thinking. Imagine living in a city where 91 per cent of the citizens care more about others than they care about themselves.
I haven’t travelled much so I’m not sure where Ottawa is, but Auntie Em says it’s “somewhere over the rainbow.”
Wow, in this city there must be no such thing as child abuse, domestic violence, homelessness or people in need because everyone cares more about their neighbours than they do about themselves.
I really want to go there but Auntie Em says I can only get there if I have red shoes. She says the Wizard of Ottawa will only allow people to wear red, but shouldn’t we be free to choose the colour we want because there is such peace and harmony everywhere?
Anyway, I don’t care what Auntie Em says, when this pandemic is over by Jiminy Cricket Toto and I are going to the Emerald City (another name for Ottawa), and I’m going to wear my blue shoes. I don’t care what the Wizard says!
Oh no, Auntie Em just told me the Wizard is not even there now. He is hiding in some cottage somewhere because he’s afraid of the Wicked Witch of the East, who swears if she finds him she is going to cast a spell on him and cover him with warts.
But how did the Wicked Witch get into this idyllic city?
Oh well, I’ll try to find out and let you know when he gets back.
Affectionately
(Dorothy) Cindy Bell,
Guernsey Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.